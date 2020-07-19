July 19: Anne Arundel County adds 53 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 4.05%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 53 new coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 925 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 5,955 confirmed cases and 205 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 943,853 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 28,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.46%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 4.05%.
Statewide, 449 people are currently hospitalized with 131 patients in the ICU and 318 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel County has stopped updating specific ZIP code data on the weekends. That data will be updated Monday.