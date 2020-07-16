July 16: Anne Arundel County adds 52 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.92%

Across Maryland, at least 872,832 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 16,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.61%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.92%. County health officials have raised the alarm about rising positivity rates foretelling a new surge. Surges in other states have threatened to shut down economies and have killed hundreds of people.