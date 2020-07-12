July 12: Anne Arundel County adds 43 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.47%

Anne Arundel County had 43 coronavirus cases confirmed and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 642 new coronavirus cases and 9 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 5,514 confirmed cases and 202 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 807,926 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 21,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.45%. With 21,1240 test being done that is a new record in one day. Maryland also has now tested 10.6% of its population.
Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.47%.
Statewide, 392 people are currently hospitalized with 114 patients in the ICU and 278 patients in acute care.