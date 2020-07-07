July 7: Anne Arundel health officer says Black Lives Matter protests have not created spike coronavirus cases

With protests since the beginning of June, health officials believed the numbers would show a spike in cases starting in July.
“We haven’t seen any effects from the Black Lives Matter protests and that is an indication there’s been an emphasis on safety with mask and distancing and it is working,” said Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman.
No spikes from the protests are showing up in the data, according to Kalyanaraman.
Ages 30-39 have the most confirmed cases in Maryland with around 13,000 and as the age goes up the number of confirmed cases goes down. The most at-risk age, 80 and older, is around 4,500 cases.
Anne Arundel County had 15 coronavirus cases confirmed and one death in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 492 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 5,305 confirmed cases and 202 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 734,432 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 9,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.53%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.48%.
Statewide, 404 people are currently hospitalized with 145 patients in the ICU and 259 patients in acute care.
This article will be updated.