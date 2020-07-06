July 6: Anne Arundel County adds 29 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.70%

Anne Arundel County added 29 coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 272 new coronavirus cases and three deaths.
Numbers released Monday morning show the county now has 5,290 confirmed cases and 201 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 724,463 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 10,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.51%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.70%.
Anne Arundel has tested 7.9% of its population, according to a press.
Statewide, 403 people are currently hospitalized with 142 patients in the ICU and 261 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Monday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 432 (496)
- Annapolis (21403): 580 (607)
- Annapolis (21405): 1 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 72 (90)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 80 (149)
- Brooklyn (21225): 108 (377)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 13 (16)
- Crofton (21114): 97 (144)
- Crownsville (21032): 47 (77)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 17 (41)
- Davidsonville (21035): 21 (18)
- Deale (20751): 9 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (26)
- Edgewater (21037): 135 (210)
- Fort Meade (20755): (12)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 67 (117)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 301 (379)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 526 (588)
- Hanover (21076): 139 (180)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 18 (17)
- Jessup (20794): 20 (559)
- Laurel (20724): 334 (342)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 61 (86)
- Lothian (20711): 86 (85)
- Millersville (21108): 88 (90)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (20)
- Odenton (21113): 173 (183)
- Owings (20736): 0 (38)
- Pasadena (21122): 292 (318)
- Riva (21140): 7 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 252 (261)
- Severna Park (21146): 99 (115)
- Shady Side (20764): 19 (20)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 4 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 8 (8)