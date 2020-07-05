July 5: Anne Arundel County adds 22 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.57%

Anne Arundel County added 22 coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 291 new coronavirus cases and 7 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 5,261 confirmed cases and 201 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 713,526 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 9,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.7%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.57%.
Statewide, 409 people are currently hospitalized with 144 patients in the ICU and 265 patients in acute care.