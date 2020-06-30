Appointment-free testing in Glen Burnie to begin Wednesday, Anne Arundel County focused on testing 2% of population per week

Anne Arundel County officials expressed confidence Tuesday that local testing will reach 2% of the county’s population per week with the state’s help after Gov. Larry Hogan announced a site in Glen Burnie will begin appointment-free COVID-19 testing.
Hogan made his announcement Monday following a few weeks of declining averages that allowed the state to slowly reopen. The governor wants to see 10% of the population in all counties tested for COVID-19 to prevent further spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, the respiratory disease the virus causes
Anne Arundel County’s health department is focusing on a different metric — testing 2% of the population per week.
This metric helps public health officials contain potential outbreaks as they emerge and guide health decisions based on the rate of current cases. The county has yet to meet this goal but is encouraged by Hogan’s approval and the state’s investment to run a regular no-appointment testing operation at the Vehicle Emission Inspection Program site in Glen Burnie.
The ability to get tested without an appointment and without symptoms attracted around 900 people to the Glen Burnie site the day it was available in May. The site shifted to required appointments and resulted in fewer administered tests. Appointment-free testing starts up again from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday.
Starting next Tuesday, residents can also get tested during the county health department’s new evening hours at its drive-thru site on 3 Harry S. Truman Parkway. Public health officials urge people with symptoms to get tested within 48 hours.
Anne Arundel County added 17 coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 305 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 5,109 confirmed cases and 199 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 652,701 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 8,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.81%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.74%.
“We were really pleased to see the drop in our positivity rate over this last week, a pretty precipitous drop, which now puts Anne Arundel County with the lowest positivity rate of all of the Central Maryland big seven counties,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday.
County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the health department’s robust contact tracing operating contributed to flattening the curve and lowering the rate of positive tests and hospitalizations by isolating people sick with COVID-19.
“The other piece is we’re targeting the hardest-hit communities, we’re targeting Black and Hispanic communities,” Kalyanaraman said. “That’s where the cases were. It’s slower, you get fewer people when you do it that way, but you’re targeting the areas of higher need.”
Statewide, 452 people are currently hospitalized with 152 patients in the ICU and 300 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Monday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 422 (485)
- Annapolis (21403): 564 (595)
- Annapolis (21405): 1 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 63 (80)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 73 (143)
- Brooklyn (21225): 104 (370)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 15 (17)
- Crofton (21114): 95 (142)
- Crownsville (21032): 46 (76)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 17 (40)
- Davidsonville (21035): 19 (20)
- Deale (20751): 10 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (29)
- Edgewater (21037): 126 (198)
- Fort Meade (20755): (13)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 66 (117)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 289 (367)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 506 (567)
- Hanover (21076): 136 (174)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 17(17)
- Jessup (20794): 20 (532)
- Laurel (20724): 329 (336)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 55 (80)
- Lothian (20711): 83 (84)
- Millersville (21108): 85 (86)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (20)
- Odenton (21113): 164 (173)
- Owings (20736): 0 (37)
- Pasadena (21122): 283 (306)
- Riva (21140): 5 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 237 (246)
- Severna Park (21146): 91 (106)
- Shady Side (20764): 19 (20)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 4 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 9 (9)