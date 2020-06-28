June 28: Anne Arundel adds 13 coronavirus cases and one death as positive test rate hits 3.76%

Anne Arundel County added 13 coronavirus cases and one death in the past 24 hours, state health data shows. Maryland added 327 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 5,055 confirmed cases and 199 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 631,490 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 7,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 4.89%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.76%.
Statewide, 446 people are currently hospitalized with 158 patients in the ICU and 288 patients in acute care.
This article will be updated.