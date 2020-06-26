June 26: Anne Arundel County adds 20 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths as Maryland hospitalizations dip below 500

Anne Arundel County added 20 new coronavirus cases and two deaths Friday, while Maryland reported 338 new cases and 14 deaths, state health department data shows.
The numbers released Friday morning pushed the county’s case total to 5,005 and 195 deaths. Another eight people have may have died from the virus, but a lab test was not completed.
Statewide there have been 66,115 cases and the death toll has reached 3,015. Meanwhile, the state reported its positivity rate at 4.92%, which falls under Johns Hopkins’ recommended 5% metric before officials should consider further easing virus-related restrictions.
The state has conducted more than 613,500 tests, with 440,282 people testing negative.
Hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients has dipped to 487 — 297 acute beds and 190 ICU beds — which is the fewest since April. In all, 10,725 people have been hospitalized due to the virus.
This story will be updated.