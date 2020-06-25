June 25: Anne Arundel County’s decline continues with 29 new coronavirus cases and no deaths

Anne Arundel County added 29 coronavirus cases and no deaths in the past 24 hours, state health data shows, as the county continues to show a downward trend in cases. Maryland added 440 new coronavirus cases and 23 deaths.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county now has 4,985 confirmed cases and 193 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 603,597 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 11,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 5.05%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.88%.
Statewide, 511 people are currently hospitalized with 209 patients in the ICU and 302 patients in acute care.