June 19: Longtime supporter of Anne Arundel arts dies after contracting coronavirus; county adds 27 cases, 2 deaths

Longtime supporter of local arts Ernest Green has died after contracting the coronavirus at an Annapolis assisted living facility. He was 88.
Green is among nearly 200 county residents to have died from the virus, as 27 new cases and 2 new deaths were added Friday, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Health.
Anne Arundel now stands at a total of 4,862 confirmed cases, and 189 deaths, though an additional nine people are suspected to have died of the disease. The county’s positivity rate is now 7.1%.
At least 8,628 new tests were processed across the state, showing a positivity rate of 5.41%.
In total, 63,548 Marylanders have contracted the disease, an increase of at least 319 new confirmed cases since Thursday, and at least 2,901 residents have died, an increase of 15 deaths.
Green sang in The Annapolis Chorale, which is led by his son J. Ernest Green, and in the Sunday choir each week at St. Anne’s Episcopal Church. He lived at Ginger Cove, an assisted living facility in Parole. He died June 5.
He was a near-lifelong Marylander, born in Baltimore, he attended Charlotte Hall Military Academy and Western Maryland College before serving in the military overseas. He spent many years in Cleveland, Ohio, where he worked as a manufacturer’s representative, according to his obituary.
He was married to Rachel Green for 56 years before she died in 2011. He is survived by two children and five grandchildren.
