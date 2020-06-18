June 18: Anne Arundel County continues two-week average decline, adds 39 coronavirus cases and one death as local positivity rate reaches 6.88%

Anne Arundel County continues its decline of average cases with another 39 coronavirus cases and one death added Thursday, while Maryland added 260 new confirmed cases and 20 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to state health department data.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county now has 4,835 confirmed cases and 187 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Anne Arundel County is averaging about 60 cases a day over a two-week period.
Across Maryland, at least 535,444 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 8,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 5.43%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 6.88%.
Statewide, 660 people are currently hospitalized with 269 patients in the ICU and 391 patients in acute care.
ICU beds fell to their lowest level since April 5 and Maryland’s 260 new cases is the lowest case number since March 31, according to a news release.