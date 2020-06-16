June 16: Anne Arundel adds 128 coronavirus cases, no deaths, as local rate of positive cases hits 8.27%

Anne Arundel County added 128 coronavirus cases and no deaths Tuesday, while Maryland added 377 new confirmed cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 4,751 confirmed cases and 185 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. The 128 new cases were a sharp spike compared to 16 new cases on Monday, though health officials said the county’s two-week trend is moving downward. This is the second day in a row with no deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 511,288 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 10,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 6.20%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 8.27%.
Statewide, 742 people are currently hospitalized with 284 patients in the ICU and 458 patients in acute care.