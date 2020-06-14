June 14: Anne Arundel adds 85 coronavirus cases and two deaths as local rate of positive cases hits 7.67%

Anne Arundel County added 85 coronavirus cases and two deaths Sunday, while Maryland added 396 new confirmed cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 4,607 confirmed cases and 185 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 492,305 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 8,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases to 6.72%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 7.67%.
Statewide, 751 people are currently hospitalized with 313 patients in the ICU and 438 patients in acute care.
This story will be updated.