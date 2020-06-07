June 7: Anne Arundel adds 26 coronavirus cases as local rate of positive cases hits 7.48%

Anne Arundel County added 26 coronavirus cases Sunday, while Maryland added 491 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
As of Sunday, the county now has 4,236 confirmed cases and 176 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 427,155 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 9,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases from the number of cases down to 7.63%. Anne Arundel’s rate is 7.48%. Gov. Larry Hogan has initiated further plans to reopen the state as positivity rates further decline and testing is more widely available.
Statewide, 1,003 people are currently hospitalized with 404 patients in the ICU and 599 patients in acute care.