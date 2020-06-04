June 4: Anne Arundel adds 71 Coronavirus cases, one death as local positivity rate hits 7.89%

Anne Arundel County added 71 coronavirus cases and one death Thursday, while Maryland added 876 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
As of Thursday, the county now has 4,080 confirmed cases and 170 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 392,240 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 11,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases from the number of cases down to 8.91%. Anne Arundel’s rate is 7.89%. Gov. Larry Hogan has initiated further plans to reopen the state as positivity rates further decline and testing is more widely available.
Statewide, 1,096 people are currently hospitalized with 456 patients in the ICU and 640 patients in acute care.