June 2: Anne Arundel adds 82 coronavirus cases, three deaths as rate of positive cases is 10.1%

Anne Arundel County added 82 coronavirus cases and three deaths Tuesday, while Maryland added 848 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
As of Tuesday, the county now has 3,924 confirmed cases and 169 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed.
Across Maryland, at least 366,331 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 8,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases from the number of cases down to 10.54%. Anne Arundel rate is 10.1%.
Statewide, 1,148 people are currently hospitalized with 481 patients in the ICU and 667 patients in acute care. Hospitalization rates are a key metric in the state’s road to recovery.
Anne Arundel confirmed cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 339 (389)
- Annapolis (21403): 455 (459)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 53 (65)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 57 (131)
- Brooklyn (21225): 89 (300)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 12 (14)
- Crofton (21114): 73 (108)
- Crownsville (21032): 37 (65)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 14 (33)
- Davidsonville (21035): 10 (13)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (18)
- Edgewater (21037): 96 (155)
- Fort Meade (20755): (11)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 56 (107)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 223 (283)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 401 (438)
- Hanover (21076): 111 (132)
- Harmans (21077): 3 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 13 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 22 (267)
- Laurel (20724): 290 (305)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 43 (67)
- Lothian (20711): 59 (58)
- Millersville (21108): 71 (73)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (17)
- Odenton (21113): 129 (136)
- Owings (20736): 0 (33)
- Pasadena (21122): 235 (245)
- Riva (21140): 4 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 181 (184)
- Severna Park (21146): 66 (84)
- Shady Side (20764): 19 (19)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 9 (8)