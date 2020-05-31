Anne Arundel coronavirus cases increase by 42 and two more residents die while Maryland adds 763 new cases

Anne Arundel County added 42 coronavirus cases and two deaths Sunday, while Maryland added 763 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
Across Maryland, at least 348,773 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 10,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide rate of positive cases down to 10.9%.
The county now has 3,785 confirmed cases, with 165 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed and are listed as probable deaths.
Statewide 42,778 cases have been confirmed with coronavirus deaths rising to 2,411. There are also 121 probable deaths.
As of Sunday, 1,183 people are currently hospitalized with 479 patients in the ICU and 704 patients in acute care. Hospitalization rates are a key metric in the state’s road to recovery.