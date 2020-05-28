May 28: Anne Arundel adds 108 coronavirus cases, no deaths; BWI preps for passengers to return as Maryland reopens

Anne Arundel County added 108 coronavirus cases and no deaths Thursday, while Maryland added 1,286 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 3,556 confirmed cases, with 154 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed and are listed as probable deaths.
County and state officials have said that health metrics — hospitalizations and positive testing rates — are now low enough to begin easing into reopening. In preparation for passengers to return, the executive director of BWI Ricky Smith believes the airport is in a “strong” position to recover from COVID-19.
“We are putting a lot of effort in to make sure the facilities are safe, secure and clean,” Smith said during a free, business webinar Thursday. “We have a reputation of being a clean airport, but we have significantly intensified those efforts by cleaning on a regular basis the thousands or million touchpoints throughout the airport. We sanitize and clean those points multiple times a day.”
Smith is eager to have passengers back at the airport and said: “It is right to fly.”
“When they do decide to return we will be prepared and we do miss you,” Smith added.
The future of airports will have lasting effects from the coronavirus pandemic, Smith said, prophesizing airports will embrace more touchless features and be more conscious of the spread of diseases. Smith thinks passengers should expect to start coming to airports two or three hours before their flights.
“I think passengers will grow to accept that because the priority for all us is to not be fast if we aren’t safe,” Smith said. “They will be able to tolerate the added inconvenience as long as it means they are getting onto the aircrafts and destinations at a much more safer manner.”
Statewide 49,709 cases have been confirmed with coronavirus deaths rising to 2,307. here are also 121 probable deaths.
As of Thursday, 1,334 people are currently hospitalized with 511 patients in the ICU and 823 patients in acute care. Hospitalization rates are a key metric in the state’s road to recovery.
Anne Arundel confirmed cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Wednesday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 297 (350)
- Annapolis (21403): 386 (404)
- Annapolis (21405): 4 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 52 (66)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 56 (128)
- Brooklyn (21225): 83 (280)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 12 (14)
- Crofton (21114): 65 (102)
- Crownsville (21032): 34 (59)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 12 (31)
- Davidsonville (21035): 9 (12)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (18)
- Edgewater (21037): 88 (116)
- Fort Meade (20755): (11)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 52 (104)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 197 (252)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 355 (397)
- Hanover (21076): 107 (127)
- Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 11 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 20 (234)
- Laurel (20724): 265 (279)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 41 (66)
- Lothian (20711): 51 (53)
- Millersville (21108): 68 (73)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (17)
- Odenton (21113): 116 (121)
- Owings (20736): 0 (32)
- Pasadena (21122): 222 (232)
- Riva (21140): 4 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 160 (166)
- Severna Park (21146): 63 (83)
- Shady Side (20764): 19 (19)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 9 (N/A)