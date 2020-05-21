Two more Anne Arundel County residents die as coronavirus cases jump 99, total deaths reach 139

Anne Arundel County added 99 coronavirus cases and two more deaths Thursday, while Maryland added 1,208 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 3,132 confirmed cases, with 139 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. These are listed as probable deaths. The jump in 99 cases is the most since Friday when 91 cases were added.
Statewide 43,531 cases have been confirmed with coronavirus deaths rising to 2,045, there are also 114 probable deaths.
State officials have said 1,374 people are currently hospitalized across Maryland. This is first Maryland has been under 1,400 hospitalizations since April. 20, according to a state spokesperson.
This story will be updated.