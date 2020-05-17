Coronavirus cases in Anne Arundel increase by 55 while Maryland cases total 38,804

Anne Arundel County added 55 coronavirus cases and one more death Sunday, while Maryland added 836 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 2,856 confirmed cases, with 134 deaths. Another eight people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. These are listed as probable deaths.
Statewide 38,804 cases have been confirmed with coronavirus deaths rising to 1,876, there are also 116 probable deaths.
State officials have said 1,460 people are currently hospitalized across Maryland.