May 14: Another 65 Anne Arundel residents test positive for Coronavirus, three more have died

Anne Arundel County added 65 coronavirus cases and three more deaths Thursday, while Maryland added 1,091 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 2,661 confirmed cases, with 126 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. These are listed as probable deaths.
Statewide 35,903 cases have been confirmed with coronavirus deaths rising to 1,748, an additional 54 from Wednesday to Friday. There are also 118 probable deaths, that officials say were people who probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed
Officials said 1,538 people are currently hospitalized in the state, 12 less from Wednesday to Thursday. Officials have said that number decreasing is key to eventually rolling back social distancing measures.
Gov. Larry Hogan and state officials said that number has flattened and plateaued, and Hogan is prepping the state to start reopening slowly.