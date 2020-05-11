Pasadena Home Depot employee dies of coronavirus; Anne Arundel confirmed death toll hits 115

An employee at the Pasadena Home Depot has died of the novel coronavirus, one of at least 115 people who have died of the disease in Anne Arundel County.
The unidentified worker’s final day at work was more than three weeks ago, and no other employees at the store on Ritchie Highway have tested positive, Home Depot spokeswoman Sara Gorman said. She declined to provide any other information about the individual, citing privacy concerns.
“We’ve lost a wonderful associate and friend, and we’re just heartbroken," Gorman said in an email to The Capital.
Anne Arundel County added 29 coronavirus cases and three more deaths Monday, while Maryland added 786 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 2,492 confirmed cases, with 115 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. The 29 new cases is another data point in what looks to be a downward trend of cases over the last several days.
Statewide 33,373 cases have been confirmed with coronavirus deaths rising to 1,573, an additional 35 from Sunday to Monday. There are also 110 probable deaths, that officials say were people who probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed.
Gorman declined to provide information about any cases or deaths in other Anne Arundel County store locations, including Glen Burnie, Ellicott City or Annapolis.
Home Depot employees were provided with thermometers and asked to do self-health checks before coming to work, she said. Any employee who does not feel well is asked to stay home, and any employee that tests positive for the coronavirus is placed on paid leave until they are cleared by a doctor to return to work.
Home Depot has added 80 hours of paid time off for full-time hourly employees and 40 hours of paid time off part-time employees. For employees who are 65 or older or are determined to be at higher risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they’ve added 240 hours of paid time off for full-time hourly employees and 120 hours for part-time employees, Gorman said. If they don’t use the time by the end of the year,
All stores have implemented social distancing guidelines, disinfecting routines, and put up plexiglass barriers where customers come into contact with employees at checkout and service points. They also canceled all springtime promotions to prevent driving customers into the stores, Gorman said.
After the state reported a peak of 1,649 hospitalizations Saturday, the number of people hospitalized Sunday was 96 less than the day before, which brings the total to 1,544. Officials have said that number decreasing is key to eventually rolling back social distancing measures.
Anne Arundel cases by ZIP code
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County (as of Monday). This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
Latest Coronavirus
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 213 (244)
- Annapolis (21403): 266 (254)
- Annapolis (21405): 2 (N/A)
- Annapolis (21409): 39 (47)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 46 (115)
- Brooklyn (21225): 64 (180)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 9 (12)
- Crofton (21114): 54 (87)
- Crownsville (21032): 24 (48)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 10 (21)
- Davidsonville (21035): 7 (N/A)
- Deale (20751): 8 (N/A)
- Dunkirk (20754): 1 (16)
- Edgewater (21037): 60 (87)
- Fort Meade (20755): (10)
- Friendship (20758): 1 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 36 (74)
- Gibson Island (21056): 0 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 128 (152)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 240 (272)
- Hanover (21076): 68 (81)
- Harmans (21077): 2 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 4 (N/A)
- Jessup (20794): 18 (134)
- Laurel (20724): 154 (159)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 27 (55)
- Lothian (20711): 29 (29)
- Millersville (21108): 51 (56)
- Naval Academy (21402): (N/A)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (12)
- Odenton (21113): 70 (76)
- Owings (20736): 0 (21)
- Pasadena (21122): 151 (163)
- Riva (21140): 3 (N/A)
- Severn (21144): 108 (115)
- Severna Park (21146): 52 (68)
- Shady Side (20764): 17 (18)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 2 (N/A)
- West River (20778): 8 (N/A)