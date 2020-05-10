The number of new Anne Arundel coronavirus cases rises slightly Sunday, but downward trend continues

The number of coronavirus cases counted in Anne Arundel County grew by 91 Sunday, bringing the total to 2,463 with four more deaths, the Maryland Department of Health reported.
While the number of new cases reported in a 24-hour period rose, it still represents a downward trend since Wednesday when there were 109 new cases reported. There were 96 new cases reported Thursday, 80 on Friday and 82 on Saturday, Anne Arundel County data on test results show.
The total number of deaths in the county reached 112, as well as nine probable deaths from patients who were not tested for the virus, according to data released by the Maryland Department of Health Sunday morning. That represents a 4.5 percent death rate.
Statewide 1,053 new cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 32,587 by Sunday morning. Another 25 people were confirmed to have died from the virus, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,538, with another 104 probable deaths.
The county ranks fifth in the number of cases, behind Prince George’s, Montgomery and Baltimore counties as well as Baltimore City.
The number of people hospitalized in Maryland declined slightly to 1,640, with 134 more people released from isolation. That dropped the number in isolation to 2,293. Hospitalization rates for Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center, the two hospitals that serve most county residents, have not been made public.
There have been 127,344 negative test results statewide so far, an increase of 2,850. About 18 percent of the total tests performed in Anne Arundel County have proven negative.
In Anne Arundel County nursing homes, assisted living centers and group homes with 10 or more residents, the number of deaths remains the largest share of the county total at 74, according to the Department of Health. There have been 337 confirmed cases among residents and 169 among staff. There have been no staff deaths.
The largest outbreak has been at FutureCare Chesapeake in Arnold, where there have been 18 deaths, 73 cases among residents and 46 among the staff.
African Americans continue to die at a disproportionate rate of COVID 19 in the county. While they make up about 17 percent of the population, the black men and women who have died represent 25 percent of the deaths, county Health Department numbers show.
Whites, meanwhile make up about 67 percent percent of the fatalities, mirroring their share of the total population. Hispanics make up about 7 percent of the deaths, and Asians 1 percent.
People who are between 70 and 90 represent the largest share of deaths, 65 percent, according to county data. Individuals between 30 and 50 make up a larger percentage of the total cases, 36 percent.
This story will be updated.