Anne Arundel coronavirus cases increase to 2,194 and the death toll rises over 100

Anne Arundel County recorded 109 new coronavirus cases and three new resident deaths Thursday, while Maryland added 1,211 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 2,194 confirmed cases, with 102 deaths. Another nine, officials suspect died from the virus but a lab test was never performed.
Statewide 29,374 cases have been confirmed. The confirmed death count is 1,401, which was an additional 63 from Wednesday to Thursday. There were also 102 probable deaths, that officials say were people who probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed.
After the state reported a peak of 1,707 hospitalizations Wednesday, the number of people hospitalized Wednesday was 24 less than the day before, which brings the total to 1,683. Officials have said that number decreasing is key to eventually rolling back of social distancing measures.