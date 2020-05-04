May 4: Anne Arundel coronavirus cases top 2,000, five more residents have died

Anne Arundel County recorded 59 new coronavirus cases and five new deaths on Monday, up 200 cases over the weekend as efforts to increase testing increase.
The county now has 2,018 confirmed cases, with 93 deaths. Another eight, officials suspect died from the virus but a lab test was never performed.
Statewide, 26,408 cases have been confirmed. Maryland added 946 new cases since Sunday, which is down from the 989 on Sunday. The confirmed death count is 1,216 which added 34 since Sunday. 101 probable deaths, that officials say probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed.
After the state reported a peak of 1,635 hospitalizations Sunday, the number of people hospitalized Monday was 14 more than the day before, which brings the total to 1,649. Officials have said is key to eventually rolling back of social distancing measures.
Expanded testing is resulting in large increases in both the number of confirmed cases and the number of negative test results in the state. The number of confirmed cases rose 12.5% to 26,408, and the number of negative tests jumped more than 13%, officials said.
Walk up testing centers have opened up in a number of communities, including Annapolis.
The number of those currently hospitalized dropped about 1% to 1,649 and the number of intensive care cases dropped less than 1%, according to state data. The number in acute care dropped nearly 3% to 1,086, officials said. The number of patients released from isolation is up nearly 12%, to 1,695.
Anne Arundel County Health Department officials have yet to release information on the hospitalization rates at the two main institutions that serve the county, Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
Last week, county Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman predicted the number of cases would rise in nursing homes and other congregate living health facilities as testing there spreads.
Gov. Larry Hogan last week ordered universal testing at nursing homes in the state in response to the number of positive test results and deaths.
Fifty-two residents of Anne Arundel County nursing homes have died of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 387 confirmed cases, according to the most recent data.
There were 4,369 coronavirus cases in the state’s nursing homes Wednesday and the state has tallied a death toll of 471 at the facilities, the Maryland Department of Health announced. The state plans to update the numbers weekly.
Baltimore Sun reporter Colin Campbell contributed this story.
This story will be updated.