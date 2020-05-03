May 3: Anne Arundel Coronavirus cases increase to 1,959 and two more residents have died

Anne Arundel County recorded 74 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Sunday, while Maryland added 989 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours, state health department data shows.
The county now has 1,959 confirmed cases, with 88 deaths. Another eight, officials suspect died from the virus but a lab test was never performed
Statewide, 25,462 cases have been confirmed. Maryland added 989 new cases since Saturday, which is down from the 1,001 on Saturday. The confirmed death count is 1,182 which added 26 since Saturday. 99 probable deaths, that officials say probably died from the virus, though no lab test was completed.
After the state reported a peak of 1,657 hospitalizations Friday, the number of people hospitalized Sunday was 22 fewer than the day before, which bring the total to 1,635. Officials have said is key to eventually rolling back of social distancing measures.
