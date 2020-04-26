April 26: Anne Arundel coronavirus cases increase to 1,510, and one more resident has died

One Anne Arundel resident has died from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, increasing the number of fatalities to 63, according to data from the state department of health.
At least 1,510 county residents have tested positive for the disease as of Sunday, an increase of 5% over the 1,430 confirmed cases Saturday.
Statewide, the Maryland Department of Health reported 18,581 confirmed cases as of Sunday, 815 cases more than a day before, according to Kata Hall, a spokeswoman for Gov. Larry Hogan.
There has been an increase of 30 people confirmed dead since Saturday, making the total killed from the disease 827. With another 83 possible deaths as well.
Statewide, 78,804 negative results have been confirmed with 6,727 coming within 24 hours.