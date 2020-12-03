Dec. 3: Anne Arundel County adds 152 new coronavirus cases, 3 new deaths

The Anne Arundel County health department reported 152 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Thursday.
The county’s case rate dipped slightly from Wednesday, but hovers at about 30 cases per 100,000 residents, in line with the rate measured before Thanksgiving. The total number of cases since the pandemic took hold in March now stands at 17,318. At least 288 Anne Arundel County residents have died. Another 12 are believed to have died of the virus but were never tested.
Across the state, 2,044 new cases and 48 new deaths were reported. The rolling seven-day statewide positivity rate is now 7.68%, up 0.16% from Wednesday.
The state also reported a slight dip in hospitalizations, with five fewer Marylanders occupying beds than on Wednesday, but ICU cases, those considered more severe, continue to climb.
Because of increased demand for tests, the Anne Arundel County Department of Health requires appointments at some testing sites to prevent residents from congregating in long lines.
Appointments are required for testing at the Department of Health Annex, Baymeadow Parking Lot and O’Malley Senior Center. To schedule a test or learn more, visit https://aahealth.org/covid19-testing/.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. State numbers are in parentheses. ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. Anne Arundel County did not update figures on Tuesday.
The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
- Annapolis (21401): 1,163 (1341)
- Annapolis (21403): 1,146 (1242)
- Annapolis (21405): 19 (26)
- Annapolis (21409): 445 (495)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (11)
- Arnold (21012): 471 (562)
- Brooklyn (21225): 368 (1212)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 46 (48)
- Crofton (21114): 527 (611)
- Crownsville (21032): 183 (234)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 78 (213)
- Davidsonville (21035): 133 (145)
- Deale (20751): 51 (54)
- Dunkirk (20754): 11 (124)
- Edgewater (21037): 446 (549)
- Fort Meade (20755): (126)
- Friendship (20758): 13 (16)
- Galesville (20765): 10 (12)
- Gambrills (21054): 268 (353)
- Gibson Island (21056): 5 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 1,156 (1325)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,834 (1975)
- Hanover (21076): 549 (692)
- Harmans (21077): 13 (12)
- Harwood (20776): 58(64)
- Jessup (20794): 96 (984)
- Laurel (20724): 785 (833)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 304 (340)
- Lothian (20711): 203 (205)
- Millersville (21108): 451 (474)
- Naval Academy (21402): (71)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (75)
- Odenton (21113): 811 (852)
- Owings (20736): 0 (171)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,685 (1762)
- Riva (21140): 50 (54)
- Severn (21144): 1,041 (1083)
- Severna Park (21146): 601 (698)
- Shady Side (20764): 61 (62)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 16 (17)
- West River (20778): 34 (36)