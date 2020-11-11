Nov. 11: Anne Arundel County records 160 new coronavirus cases, one new death

Coronavirus infections continue an upward climb in Anne Arundel County as 160 county residents tested positive for COVID-19 and one additional resident died, according to numbers released Wednesday morning.
The county’s case rate per 100,000 residents is 21.9 cases per 100,000 people and had not been updated Wednesday. The county reached 13,495 confirmed cases and 272 deaths Wednesday. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed to confirm.
ZIP codes for Annapolis, Glen Burnie and Pasadena have the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases, though county data by zip code had not been updated Wednesday morning. Those areas represent some of the county’s most densely populated areas, with more people living in closer proximity and more opportunity for the virus to spread.
Maryland reported 1,714 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours, and a continued surge of more than 1,000 people contracting the virus each day that pushed the state’s rate of positive tests above the recommended 5% metric on Monday. The statewide positivity rate is 5.6%. Anne Arundel County’s seven-day positivity rate was 5.84% as of Saturday.
Maryland now has 158,423 confirmed cases and 4,100 deaths.
Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb at a rate last seen in April, with 805 people currently hospitalized. There are 193 patients in the ICU and 612 patients in acute care. In Anne Arundel County, 61 people are being treated for COVID-19 between Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Anne Arundel Medical Center. Twenty-one patients are in the ICU, and 40 patients are receiving acute care.
This story will be updated.