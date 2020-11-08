Nov. 8: Anne Arundel County adds 97 coronavirus cases after two record breaking days

Anne Arundel County confirmed 97 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 1,081 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 13,067 confirmed cases and 271 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 153,996 confirmed cases and 4,063 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,654,459 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 30,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 4.62%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 4.21%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 5.17%.
As of Saturday, Anne Arundel recorded on average about 18.94 new cases per 100,000 — even higher than Friday which marked the county’s worst infection rate since the pandemic began, with 16.8 of every 100,000 county residents testing positive. The state average was at 18.04 Saturday.
Statewide, 655 people are currently hospitalized with 163 patients in the ICU and 492 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel County does not offer a breakdown of cases by ZIP code over the weekend.