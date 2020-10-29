Oct. 29: Anne Arundel adds 119 coronavirus cases, passes 12,000 total infections as positive test rate rises to 3.61%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 119 new coronavirus cases and one new death Thursday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 962 new coronavirus cases and 11 deaths.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county has reached 12,040 confirmed cases and 262 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 143,387 confirmed cases and 3,980 deaths. The last time Anne Arundel had more than 100 confirmed cases was Aug. 2., with 103 cases.
Across Maryland, at least 3,361,281 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 27,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.52%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 4.25%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.61%.
As of Thursday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 12.04 new cases per 100,000, and the state average is 12.26.
Statewide, 502 people are currently hospitalized with 120 patients in the ICU and 382 patients in acute care.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 874 (989)
- Annapolis (21403): 928 (981)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 316 (341)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 341 (417)
- Brooklyn (21225): 296 (848)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 34 (37)
- Crofton (21114): 370 (433)
- Crownsville (21032): 121 (163)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 55 (122)
- Davidsonville (21035): 86 (94)
- Deale (20751): 40 (41)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (97)
- Edgewater (21037): 320 (401)
- Fort Meade (20755): (70)
- Friendship (20758): 9 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 180 (239)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 758 (857)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,270 (1353)
- Hanover (21076): 370 (451)
- Harmans (21077): 10 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 35 (35)
- Jessup (20794): 55 (792)
- Laurel (20724): 563 (589)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 181 (218)
- Lothian (20711): 168 (169)
- Millersville (21108): 268 (278)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (49)
- Odenton (21113): 569 (591)
- Owings (20736): 0 (115)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,120 (1150)
- Riva (21140): 32 (36)
- Severn (21144): 715 (741)
- Severna Park (21146): 392 (450)
- Shady Side (20764): 48 (49)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)