Oct. 27: Anne Arundel adds 97 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.33%; Black residents account for 40% of deaths over last four weeks

Minority residents in Anne Arundel County continue to bear the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic as Hispanic and Black residents continue to have higher death and positivity rates than white residents.
Anne Arundel County confirmed 94 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Tuesday, according to state health data. The brunt of those cases has fallen on minority residents, especially Black and Hispanic individuals. Black residents have made up about 40% of all county deaths over the last four weeks. Anne Arundel County continues to have rising death rates with about 20 deaths over the last three weeks, the highest numbers since June when the virus was near its peak.
Officials are also seeing a disparity in positivity rates. Hispanic residents are the highest at 7.2%, Black residents at 4.3%, White residents at 2.8% and Asian residents are at 2.3% on average. A category titled other is at 5.7%. This has been an issue throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and health officials have targeted these communities with increased testing and aide.
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county has reached 11,872 confirmed cases and 260 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 141,741 confirmed cases and 3,962 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,311,143 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 23,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.35%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 4.67%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.33%.
As of Tuesday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 10.9 new cases per 100,000, and the state average is 11.08
Statewide, 471 people are currently hospitalized with 105 patients in the ICU and 366 patients in acute care.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 869 (979)
- Annapolis (21403): 919 (973)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 313 (340)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 332 (412)
- Brooklyn (21225): 291 (842)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 32 (35)
- Crofton (21114): 362 (427)
- Crownsville (21032): 117 (160)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 54 (121)
- Davidsonville (21035): 85 (91)
- Deale (20751): 37 (38)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (96)
- Edgewater (21037): 318 (400)
- Fort Meade (20755): (69)
- Friendship (20758): 8 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 176 (235)
- Gibson Island (21056): 4 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 748 (847)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,243 (1333)
- Hanover (21076): 357 (438)
- Harmans (21077): 8 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 35 (35)
- Jessup (20794): 55 (789)
- Laurel (20724): 554 (580)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 176 (212)
- Lothian (20711): 168 (169)
- Millersville (21108): 263 (275)
- Naval Academy (21402): (21)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (48)
- Odenton (21113): 556 (577)
- Owings (20736): 0 (115)
- Pasadena (21122): 1,094 (1129)
- Riva (21140): 32 (36)
- Severn (21144): 703 (727)
- Severna Park (21146): 389 (449)
- Shady Side (20764): 48 (48)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 27 (27)