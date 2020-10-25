Oct. 25: Anne Arundel County adds 79 coronavirus cases and two deaths

Anne Arundel County confirmed 79 new coronavirus cases and two new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 792 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 11,724 confirmed cases and 258 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 140,279 confirmed cases and 3,950 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,266,149 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 30,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.17%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 3.1%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.37%.
As of Thursday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 10.43 new cases per 100,000, and the state average is 10.3.
Statewide, 446 people are currently hospitalized with 103 patients in the ICU and 343 patients in acute care.
The county health department does not update its ZIP code data on the weekend.