Oct. 21: Anne Arundel County adds 42 coronavirus cases and one death, nursing homes report 366 cases in the county

Anne Arundel County confirmed 42 new coronavirus cases and one new death Wednesday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 492 new coronavirus cases and eight deaths.
Numbers released Wednesday morning show the county has reached 11,433 confirmed cases and 253 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 137,236 confirmed cases and 3,912 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,138,875 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 17,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.11%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 3.8%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.31%.
As of Wednesday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 11.74 new cases per 100,000, and the state average is 10.4.
Statewide, 463 people are currently hospitalized with 131 patients in the ICU and 332 patients in acute care.
This week the state is reporting a total of 366 total coronavirus cases in nursing homes along with 32 total deaths. Staff at these facilities have had 138 confirmed cases and residents have 228 cases. The county is also reporting a total of four inmate deaths with 307 staff and 390 inmates infected with the coronavirus at correctional and detention facilities in the county.
The state provides this congregate living data with the caveat that facilities are removed from the list after 14 days with no new cases and no pending tests.
