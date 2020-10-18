Anne Arundel County adds 43 coronavirus cases, as Maryland records zero deaths for the second time since March

Anne Arundel County confirmed 43 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 530 new coronavirus cases and zero deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 11,265 confirmed cases and 251 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 135,657 confirmed cases and 3,891 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,079,162 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 29,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.14%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 2.25%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.2%.
As of Sunday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 12.08 new cases per 100,000 and the state average is 10.24.