Oct. 11: Anne Arundel County adds 55 coronavirus cases and one death as positive test rate hits 3.41%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 55 new coronavirus cases and one new death Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 562 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 10,787 confirmed cases and 244 deaths. Another 13 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 131,357 confirmed cases and 3,854 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,892,265 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 29,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 2.83%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.41%.
Statewide, 393 people are currently hospitalized with 90 patients in the ICU and 303 patients in acute care.
This article will be updated.