Sept. 17: Anne Arundel adds 54 coronavirus cases as positive test rate dips to 3.77%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases and one new death Thursday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 631 new coronavirus cases and five deaths.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county now has 9,452 confirmed cases and 231 deaths. Another 11 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 118,519 confirmed cases and 3,717 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 2,299,608 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 27,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.33%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.77%.
Statewide, 353 people are currently hospitalized with 83 patients in the ICU and 270 patients in acute care.
Cases by ZIP
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Wednesday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 740 (836)
- Annapolis (21403): 823 (885)
- Annapolis (21405): 10 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 203 (242)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 203 (298)
- Brooklyn (21225): 201 (693)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 22 (26)
- Crofton (21114): 219 (316)
- Crownsville (21032): 83 (125)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (89)
- Davidsonville (21035): 52 (64)
- Deale (20751): 24 (23)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (72)
- Edgewater (21037): 248 (341)
- Fort Meade (20755): (52)
- Friendship (20758): 3 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 3 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 114 (187)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 531 (644)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 933 (1043)
- Hanover (21076): 298 (383)
- Harmans (21077): 6 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 28(29)
- Jessup (20794): 33 (695)
- Laurel (20724): 467 (500)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 110 (149)
- Lothian (20711): 134 (147)
- Millersville (21108): 194 (217)
- Naval Academy (21402): (14)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (38)
- Odenton (21113): 410 (458)
- Owings (20736): 0 (75)
- Pasadena (21122): 691 (756)
- Riva (21140): 19 (25)
- Severn (21144): 499 (545)
- Severna Park (21146): 267 (345)
- Shady Side (20764): 33 (36)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 10 (10)
- West River (20778): 23 (23)