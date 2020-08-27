Aug. 27: Anne Arundel County adds 41 coronavirus cases as positive test rate hits 3.27%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 41 new coronavirus cases and no deaths Thursday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 577 new coronavirus cases and six new deaths.
Numbers released Thursday morning show the county now has 8,132 confirmed cases and 222 deaths. Another 10 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 106,063 confirmed cases and 3,574 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,160,019 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 11,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.3%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.27%. Anne Arundel’s positivity rate has trended upward the last several days, though it remains below the 5% threshold recommended by the CDC.
Statewide, 412 people are currently hospitalized with 107 patients in the ICU and 305 patients in acute care.
ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 699 (780)
- Annapolis (21403): 787 (838)
- Annapolis (21405): 6 (14)
- Annapolis (21409): 171 (204)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 0 (N/A)
- Arnold (21012): 162 (238)
- Brooklyn (21225): 160 (646)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 20 (23)
- Crofton (21114): 181 (235)
- Crownsville (21032): 73 (113)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 31 (77)
- Davidsonville (21035): 44 (50)
- Deale (20751): 20 (20)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (59)
- Edgewater (21037): 228 (310)
- Fort Meade (20755): (36)
- Friendship (20758): 2 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 1 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 104 (162)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 460 (548)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 839 (925)
- Hanover (21076): 259 (331)
- Harmans (21077): 4 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 25 (24)
- Jessup (20794): 31 (663)
- Laurel (20724): 425 (450)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 92 (124)
- Lothian (20711): 125 (126)
- Millersville (21108): 168 (170)
- Naval Academy (21402): (13)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (33)
- Odenton (21113): 355 (379)
- Owings (20736): 0 (61)
- Pasadena (21122): 580 (625)
- Riva (21140): 15 (18)
- Severn (21144): 445 (466)
- Severna Park (21146): 217 (269)
- Shady Side (20764): 31 (32)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 8 (8)
- West River (20778): 23 (22)