Anne Arundel County adds 30 coronavirus cases, one death as positive test rate hits 2.42%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 30 new coronavirus cases and one death Sunday, as Maryland surpassed 100,000 cases, according to state health data.
Maryland confirmed 519 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, which is the lowest amount of deaths since July 6, according states spokesperson.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county now has 7,648 confirmed cases and 219 deaths. Another nine people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 100,212 confirmed cases and 3,502 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 1,616,712 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 25,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.42%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.42%.
Statewide, 475 people are currently hospitalized with 115 patients in the ICU and 360 patients in acute care.