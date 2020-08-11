Improving coronavirus metrics could allow Anne Arundel schools to open sometime in the fall, officials say

Anne Arundel County school and health officials say improving coronavirus metrics could open a pathway for schools to reopen sometime in the fall with plans to expand student and teacher attendance as health and safety guidelines allow.
The improving metrics include lower hospitalizations, flattened use of the ICU and a rate of spread at about 1.0, meaning the growth of infection is about neutral. Anne Arundel County added another 89 coronavirus cases and one death Tuesday.
These improvements come about two weeks after the county implemented scaled back reopenings and announced increased enforcement, said Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, county health officer. Those decisions have helped reduce the spread of the coronavirus, Kalyanaraman said, and he encouraged people to continue following those guidelines.
“Overall, good signs,” Kalyanaraman said. “Our goal remains to be able to open at some point in the fall, certainly not in the beginning of the [typical] school year; we are not on track for that at this time.”
County schools have already announced intentions to have online classes for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year. School officials are looking into in-person classes for special education and other students at the greatest risk of falling behind.
The goal has been to do as much hybrid learning as possible, said school spokesperson Bob Mosier. While the school system is planning for online learning in the first semester, the hope is to expand to as much hybrid learning as possible as safety conditions allow.
The first in-school attendees will likely be special education and Center of Applied Technology students, Mosier said. The school system is in regular talks with the county health officer to make sure students and teachers can attend safely. Any kind of reopening also would be predicated on the number of teachers that feel safe to return to teaching.
“We will do that to the extent we can,” Mosier said. “We will continue to have those conversations with the health officer as conditions allowed, by no means are we sitting until February to change anything. That’s not our plan.”
Numbers released Tuesday morning show the county now has 7,450 confirmed cases and 217 deaths. Another 10 people are listed as coronavirus deaths not confirmed by a lab test.
Hospitalizations in Anne Arundel have fallen from 46 occupied beds to 35 between Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center. That number accounts for both regular hospital beds and ICU stays, according to county data.
Maryland confirmed 585 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths. The state now has 96,843 confirmed cases and 3,467 deaths.
The improving health metrics come about two weeks after the county announced scaled back some reopenings and stricter enforcement of coronavirus infractions. It has been a month since the county mandated mask-wearing indoors and outside under certain circumstances. Officials said they think those changes drove some of the numbers down.
Focused testing on the county’s Hispanic population, along with other factors, has helped bring down the group’s positivity rate to the single-digit 9% after months of double-digit positive rates. Officials are still pushing to get that number below 5% positivity, a rate recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Officials have encouraged and expanded testing in Hispanic communities, who were some of the hardest hit by the virus as the economy shut down.
“I am pretty convinced the things we did recently have been working,” said County Executive Steuart Pittman during a news conference call. “So, that’s good news, but we’ve seen from the past, the minute you let up things change quickly.”
Across Maryland, at least 1,485,615 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 17,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.54%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 2.72%.
Statewide, 529 people are hospitalized with 121 patients in the ICU and 408 patients in acute care.
Zip Codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Tuesday. This data uses the county’s numbers. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
