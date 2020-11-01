Nov. 1: Anne Arundel County adds 54 coronavirus cases and three deaths, as positive test rate hits 3.75%

Anne Arundel County confirmed 54 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths Sunday, according to state health data. Maryland confirmed 864 new coronavirus cases and four deaths.
Numbers released Sunday morning show the county has reached 12,256 confirmed cases and 269 deaths. Another 12 people may have died from the disease, but a lab test was never performed. Maryland now has 146,145 confirmed cases and 4,004 deaths.
Across Maryland, at least 3,452,416 tests have been conducted, an increase of more than 29,000 in the last 24 hours, bringing the statewide seven-day average rate of positive cases to 3.84%. The state’s daily positive test rate is 3.61%. Anne Arundel’s rate of positive cases is 3.75%.
As of Sunday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 13.74 new cases per 100,000, and the state average is 13.69.
Statewide, 523 people are currently hospitalized with 127 patients in the ICU and 396 patients in acute care.
Anne Arundel County does not offer a breakdown of cases by ZIP code over the weekend.