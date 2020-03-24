Anne Arundel Community College employee tests positive for coronavirus

An Anne Arundel Community College employee has tested positive with the new coronavirus, according to the college president.
On Sunday, President Dawn Lindsay informed students that an employee has the novel strain, COVID-19, but assured students that the individual “was not at any college property or location, did not have direct contact with students and had limited contact with some staff who are being informed directly by the Maryland Department of Health.”
The college would not release additional information regarding the individual because of federal privacy laws.
When the college first found out about the case, officials reported it, said Dan Baum, the college executive director of strategic communications.
“We communicated as soon as we learned and appropriate health departments were involved,” he said in an email statement.
As of Tuesday, Maryland has reported at least 61 new cases of the virus and the fourth death in the state. The state total is at at least 349. Of the confirmed cases, 24 were in Anne Arundel County.
The announcement, originally reported by the school’s student paper the Campus Current, left some students in shock. Rita Veno, an 18-year-old Annapolis student, said it was nerve-wracking to hear.
“It’s kind of scary because I never thought something like this would happen,” Veno said referencing the general virus outbreak in the country.
“For it to hit home, in a place you touch literally everything — you go to the bathrooms, you use the computers, you go to the library,” she said.
Even so, she said she feels safe and despite the challenges of remote learning, Veno said the college’s decision to move learning online was a smart one.
“I think it is a good idea. It is challenging when it comes to grading and having to talk to my professors and getting the extra help,” she said.
Starting April 6, community college students are not coming back to campus after but will finish their classes online in order to practice safe social distancing.
Earlier this month, the college urged faculty and staff to telecommute as much as possible.
For student services, the campus will use remote support where possible. In general, the college will use flexible scheduling and rely more so on telecommuting.
The college also announced that the campus has undergone increased cleaning and disinfecting of “high touch surfaces and restrooms,” according to a press release on the college website. Common areas, classrooms, hallways, and other surfaces have been cleaned and will be every evening from Monday to Friday.