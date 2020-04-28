Anne Arundel County Chinese community crowdsource donations, secure thousands of PPE for local hospital

When Tina Chen heard news reports that the novel coronavirus had reached the United States, she wanted to ensure her community wasn’t as devastated as Wuhan, China – her hometown and the epicenter of the outbreak.
Chen said she lost two relatives to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Her cousin, a healthy, 50-year-old woman, died from the virus after she was turned away from the hospital. There weren’t enough hospital beds.
“The Chinese Americans living here definitely don’t want America, our country we live in, to suffer the same thing like the people living in China suffered,” Chen said. “We just want to help as much as we possibly can.”
Chen and other Chinese American residents in Anne Arundel County were prepared for the virus to hit America. They heard stories from family overseas about how the virus ravaged China. They mailed masks and other protective gear to relatives in China and started planning on how to protect frontline workers in their Maryland community.
In total, the group of Anne Arundel County residents donated 1,850 surgical masks and 580 N95 respirators to AAMC.
They also donated surgical and respirator masks to a local police stations, urgent care clinics and Marley Neck Health and Rehab Center in Glen Burnie and Fairfield Nursing and Rehab Center in Crownsville.
A local movement to fundraise and buy personal protective gear for front line hospital workers was born out of an informal group chat used by Chinese American county residents called WeChat. The group chat was first organized for 10 to 20 neighbors to talk about education and school resources. It has since grown to over 200 residents who discuss school, life and happenings in Anne Arundel County.
“The Chinese community is not that big in this county. We feel like it’s necessary to gather as many people we can to help each other,” said Jirun Zhang, a Severna Park resident who helped coordinate the fundraiser.
As a research coordinator at Anne Arundel Medical Center, Chen was aware of the increasing shortage of PPE for health care workers. She consulted Zhang and Karen Ma, who began researching how to purchase N95 masks from China to donate.
They took their efforts to the chat group, asking residents if they would be interested in donating $10 to their efforts. People in the chat expressed interest right away, with some families contributing over $300. In two days, the group raised $3,500 in U.S. and Chinese currency.
“We definitely know how the situation will be worse and worse. So, we have to take action either to help a local community or a local hospital,” Chen said.
Several county residents also donated their personal N95 and surgical masks. When the outbreak first occurred in China, many residents mailed masks to their relatives. Two months later, their families are mailing those masks back to America as the country experiences a nationwide shortage.
“Some of my friends are sending me more masks because they know we need more, so they are donating 1,100 masks to me and asked me to donate them to the police station or anywhere that needs them,” Ma, an Odenton resident, said.
Ma spent hours locating thousands of masks in China and ensuring they were up to the quality the hospital needs to fight COVID-19. She also worked with the Coordination Council of Chinese American Associations, a nonprofit that has donated PPE to over 20 hospitals in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area, including Anne Arundel Medical Center.