Anne Arundel health department receives 4,100 more COVID vaccine doses for kids 5 to 11 years old, opens appointments

Anne Arundel County received 4,100 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine from the state this week and have opened appointments for clinics Monday afternoon.
Anne Arundel County Department of Health vaccination clinic appointments were posted at 1 p.m. and more will be posted at 7 p.m. at aacounty.org/covidvax, according to an email from the county’s constituent services department. The appointments will be used for both first and second doses.
The email stated more appointments may be added on the county site throughout the week. Additional appointments may be available with local pharmacies and pediatricians offices.