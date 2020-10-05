Oct. 5: Anne Arundel adds 53 new coronavirus cases for second straight day, zero deaths

As of Monday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 9.9 new cases per 100,000 people over the last week, up from 8.6 on Sept. 27. The metric is used to easily compare the county with other jurisdictions. For instance, across the entire state, the rate is about 9.8 per 100,000. Prince George’s County, which has the most cases of any jurisdiction, had a rate of 12.47 per 100,000 on Saturday.