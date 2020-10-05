Oct. 5: Anne Arundel adds 53 new coronavirus cases for second straight day, zero deaths

Anne Arundel County added 53 new coronavirus cases on Monday, pushing the county’s total to 10,429, according to state health department data.
No deaths were reported in the county. The death toll remains at 240 with an additional 12 people who have likely died from the virus but a lab test was never completed.
Maryland’s case count reached 127,791 after adding 501 new cases in the last 24 hours. Three new deaths were also reported — two men and a woman. One was in their 60s and two were in their 70s, the data showed. The state now has more than 3,800 COVID-19-related deaths.
As of Monday, Anne Arundel has recorded on average about 9.9 new cases per 100,000 people over the last week, up from 8.6 on Sept. 27. The metric is used to easily compare the county with other jurisdictions. For instance, across the entire state, the rate is about 9.8 per 100,000. Prince George’s County, which has the most cases of any jurisdiction, had a rate of 12.47 per 100,000 on Saturday.
In Annapolis, a combined 2,124 cases have been confirmed, according to state health department data. The majority have come from the 21401 and 21403 ZIP codes, which comprise the city limits and surrounding area.
A combined 1,887 cases have been reported in Glen Burnie — ZIP codes 21060 and 21061.
Cases by ZIP codes
Here is an alphabetical breakdown of the number of cases in each ZIP code in Anne Arundel County as of Monday. State numbers are in parentheses.
ZIP codes that overlap more than one county are in italics. The state numbers also account for cases at congregate living facilities in those ZIP codes, which the county numbers do not include.
The county has said that they remove cases from this data as they determine they are from congregate housing, such as nursing homes or retirement communities, which may also account for discrepancies.
- Annapolis (21401): 796 (894)
- Annapolis (21403): 871 (915)
- Annapolis (21405): 11 (18)
- Annapolis (21409): 260 (297)
- Annapolis Junction (20701): 1 (10)
- Arnold (21012): 281 (357)
- Brooklyn (21225): 251 (748)
- BWI Airport (21240): 0 (N/A)
- Churchton (20733): 25 (28)
- Crofton (21114): 316 (381)
- Crownsville (21032): 93 (140)
- Curtis Bay (21226): 42 (98)
- Davidsonville (21035): 70 (76)
- Deale (20751): 31 (31)
- Dunkirk (20754): 9 (81)
- Edgewater (21037): 284 (373)
- Fort Meade (20755): (58)
- Friendship (20758): 7 (N/A)
- Galesville (20765): 5 (N/A)
- Gambrills (21054): 146 (205)
- Gibson Island (21056): 3 (N/A)
- Glen Burnie (21060): 615 (716)
- Glen Burnie (21061): 1,080 (1171)
- Hanover (21076): 326 (403)
- Harmans (21077): 7 (N/A)
- Harwood (20776): 30(30)
- Jessup (20794): 42 (735)
- Laurel (20724): 499 (529)
- Linthicum Heights (21090): 130 (163)
- Lothian (20711): 155 (158)
- Millersville (21108): 222 (236)
- Naval Academy (21402): (19)
- North Beach (20714): 2 (41)
- Odenton (21113): 475 (499)
- Owings (20736): 0 (86)
- Pasadena (21122): 837 (883)
- Riva (21140): 29 (32)
- Severn (21144): 582 (614)
- Severna Park (21146): 332 (393)
- Shady Side (20764): 37 (40)
- Tracys Landing (20779): 11 (12)
- West River (20778): 26 (26)