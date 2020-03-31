Coronavirus pandemic leads to cancellation of Annapolis Spring Boat Shows; tickets may be refunded, exchanged

The Annapolis Spring Boat Shows have been officially canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Both the Bay Bridge Boat Show, planned for April 17-19 in Stevensville, and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, scheduled for April 24-26, will no longer move forward, the organizers announced on social media.
“It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel,” said Paul Jacobs, President of the Annapolis Boat Shows, on their website. “but we take the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and government agencies seriously and believe it would be irresponsible to bring together large numbers of people in April for a boat show. The health and safety of our community is not an option.”
Those who purchased tickets to the show already can get a full refund or exchange them for future shows, including the United States Powerboat Show, Oct. 1-4, and United States Sailboat, Oct. 8-12, said Annapolis Boat Shows spokesman Ben Isenberg.
Refunds will be handled once the Annapolis Boat Show offices are reopened and more details on ticket exchanges will be announced closer to the fall shows, he said.
Organizers had initially put a “temporary hold” on the event two weeks ago as they awaited more guidance from the state on how large gatherings would be handled. They would make a final decision on or before April 2, organizers said. The event is a boon to the city and local businesses as it attracts thousands each weekend show.
Since then, Gov. Larry Hogan has issued a stay-at-home order Monday, canceling all gatherings greater than 10 and prohibiting anyone from leaving their home unless traveling for essential reasons such as food, exercising or medicine. The order further darkened the chances of the boat show moving forward.
The total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state reached 1,660 on Tuesday. Anne Arundel County has reported 127.
Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said he appreciated the decision to cancel because it put the safety and health of visitors and safety first.
“We are in the early stages of this, and what we have to do is come out on the other side of this and be prepared to relaunch the economy when the time is right,” he said.
The shows, though smaller than the fall shows the city is famous for, still draw thousands of boaters and visitors to City Dock and Kent Island every spring. The events have increased in popularity in recent years. In 2017, attendance grew 12% over the year prior with record ticket sales for Friday and Saturday, organizers said at the time.
“Hopefully if we’re lucky, it could be a summer boat show. I don’t know. I have not discussed that with them but it’s a big definer for the city,” Buckley said. "The boat show is part of our identity, and it always will be part of our identity. Hopefully, we can come up with some ideas to replace it in some way.”
If not, the fall boat shows are around the corner, he said.