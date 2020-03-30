‘Pee Pee, Poo Poo, T.P.’: Annapolis asks residents to flush only certain items during coronavirus pandemic

Annapolis officials are asking residents to avoid flushing anything but toilet paper during the coronavirus pandemic to avoid sewer system backups.
The sewage plant that serves both the city and Anne Arundel County reported issues on Friday of flushable wipes, paper towels and other products clogging up their system, said spokeswoman Mitchelle Stephenson.
“They’ve had to do some creative things to get rags and wipes and stuff out of the system," she said.
Gov. Larry Hogan has ordered all non-essential businesses closed, outlawed all gatherings larger than 10 people in response to the spread of the virus, causing a rush to stock up on toilet paper and other home essentials.
On Monday, Hogan instituted a stay-at-home order, which means people will be staying — and going — at home more regularly. But the rush to stock up could leave some families without toilet paper, forcing them to use less-than-ideal alternatives, Stephenson said.
“So one family is hoarding 20 cases of toilet paper and the other families got none and the other families end up using wipes or tissue which has a kind of coating on it or rags, little pieces of fabric or whatever and flushing those things down,” she said.
The city released a tongue-in-cheek public service announcement on Saturday to emphasize the warning that only three things should be flushed.
“The Department of Public Works has noted that there are things being flushed that are causing major problems in the City’s sewer system," the city said in a tweet. “Things you can flush: #1 Pee Pee, #2 Poo Poo #3 T.P."
Since the city and county share one sewage plant, continuing to flush things other than toilet paper could cause backups and blockages for residents all across the county, Stephenson said.
Other cities, like Baltimore, have issued similar warnings, with officials urging residents to never flush things like sanitary wipes, rags and other items to prevent blockages.