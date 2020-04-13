Rotary clubs in Anne Arundel establish $30,000 coronavirus relief effort

The Rotary Clubs of Parole, Annapolis and Glen Burnie set up the Anne Arundel COVID-19 First Responders Relief Effort, an effort to support healthcare workers, firefighters, police and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic.
The $30,000 effort will provide approximately 3,000 meals per week for six weeks for the workers putting themselves at risk on a daily basis to protect others. the clubs said Sunday in announcing the program, organizers said.
Donations began Easter Sunday with deliveries to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center.
“Faster than expected because we learned there was an expected shortage of support to workers on Easter Sunday.,” said Anne Myers, a spokeswoman for the effort.
Each of the clubs contributed $5,000 to the effort, which was matched with $15,000 from Rotary International District 7620.
Round Table Relief, an organization recently founded in Annapolis in partnership with Warrior Events and the Annapolis Police Foundation, will coordinate the order and delivery of meals to local hospitals, firehouses, and police departments. Restaurants have been closed to in-service dining, laying off thousands of service workers.
Warrior Events, an Annapolis nonprofit that works with veterans, first responders and their families, was the first recipient of the funds and is helping coordinate the project. It started with food with food purchased from Heroes Pub, Adam’s Ribs of Eastport and Sammy’s Kitchen to provide lunches and dinners for police headquarters as well as the four firehouses around Annapolis.
Latest Coronavirus
For information, contact Kristi Neidhardt, Rotary Club of Parole, 410-599-1370, kristi@kn-team.com; Luisa Gil, Rotary Club of Annapolis, 443-254-3008, luisagil99@yahoo.com; or Carol Ann McCurdy, Rotary Club of Glen Burnie, 410-241-7497, mccurdy@aacps.org.