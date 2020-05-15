Coronavirus lockdown protestors hold rally in Annapolis a few hours before Maryland set to gradually reopen

More than 100 people gathered at State Circle Friday afternoon — shirking recommended physical distancing guidelines, shaking hands and hugging — to protest lockdown measures Gov. Larry Hogan said he implemented to save lives and prevent spiking infections.
Protestors held signs asking the governor to re-open the state, accusing him of trampling the U.S. Constitution and waved flags and visited with each other. Many of them did not wear masks.
While the protest broke the state’s emergency rules on limiting groups to 10 or fewer, the event was allowed to carry out. It began at 2:30 p.m. only a few hours from Hogan’s planned gradual reopening of the state Friday. The protest was organized before Hogan made his announcement.
Wayne Gebelein of Severna Park brought with him a sign with the definition of tyranny. Gebelein and his wife Dorina have 5 kids. They said they initially agreed to the shutdown for 15 days to flatten the curve.
“We initially were scared," Gebelein said, who likened Hogan’s executive orders to tyranny. "We have kids; we wanted to do the right thing 100%. Now here we are 60 days later. It has to do with basic rights. People have the right to stay home and people have the right to work.”
The protesters gathered for the event hosted by a group called ReOpen Maryland that has organized previous events.
Hogan announced Wednesday he would be replacing the order with a “safer-at-home” advisory. As of Friday, about 37,000 Marylanders had been infected by the virus and nearly 1,800 had died. The state has seen a slight decrease in the number of hospitalizations for the virus, a metric Hogan said he would use to guide his reopening plan.
Under the less stringent order, local jurisdictions have the authority to allow “low risk” activities to resume, such as opening retail stores at 50% capacity, encouraging outdoor church services and allowing hair salons and barbershops to provide appointment-only services.
In Anne Arundel County, where 2,752 cases have been confirmed and 128 have died, County Executive Steuart Pittman said the county is not yet ready to take the broader steps Hogan laid out and will take a slower approach to reopening, he said.
“We have likely saved thousands of lives through the sacrifices we have made in recent weeks,” Pittman said Thursday. “I am loosening only the restrictions that should have no significant impact on the spread of this virus. We cannot afford a second spike in new cases.”
The other populous counties, or the “Big Eight” as they’re called, including Prince George’s, Montgomery, Howard, Harford, Frederick, Baltimore Counties and Baltimore City have announced plans of varying degrees of rigidity.
Carrol County commissioners voted unanimously to follow Hogan’s guidance. Garrett County, which has the fewest reported cases in the state with six, also plans to follow the governor’s guidance, said County Commissioner Paul Edwards.
Montgomery and Prince George’s — two of the hardest-hit counties — will remain under a stay-at-home order.
Friday’s protest was somewhat quieter than a previous iteration in mid-April when the group drove laps around downtown Annapolis, filling the streets with a cacophony of car horns. ReOpen Maryland also organized a caravan of vehicles from Frederick to Salisbury.
Capital Gazette reporter Olivia Sanchez contributed to this story.